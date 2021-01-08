ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been a deluge of petitions and criticism against Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and signatures calling for his resignation or expulsion mount.
Political expert and Saint Louis University political science professor Kenneth Warren says a recall of a senator is not an option because it’s forbidden by the constitution. However, Hawley can face what’s called expulsion: A vote for removal by two-thirds of the Senate.
“It’s sort of a club matter, where the club of U.S. Senators would have to decide to expel their own members,” said Warren.
[READ: Hawley, facing calls for expulsion from Senate, stands firm; 'I will never apologize']
The last expulsion happened during the Civil War when 14 senators supported the confederate rebellion.
“I think that Josh Hawley’s actions were serious enough, but I don’t think they have moved to the point where to get fellow U.S. Senators, two-thirds of them to boot him out of office,” he said.
Warren says Hawley could face sanctions, resign, or be voted out of office in 2024, if not expelled.
Congresswoman Cori Bush announced a resolution that list senators Hawley and Ted Cruz, and Representative Mo Brooks to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, to see if they violated their oath of office by seeking to overturn the election results.
“It must be condemned to the strongest possible terms, and I believe the Republican members, those who have incited these actions must be removed from Congress,” said Bush.
[READ: Lincoln Project PAC calls Josh Hawley 'Public Enemy No. 1' on heels of new attack ad]
Warren says Hawley has been the main target for petitioners despite other Republicans opposing the electoral college vote because he’s been the more vocal politician.
“I don’t think anyone is leading the pack more than Josh Hawley, so he does deserve to be condemned for it,” said Warren.
Hawley responded to his critics saying, “I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”
