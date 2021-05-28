ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The tick population is multiplying quickly and experts say the ticks are also moving north.
“They suck to get and you don’t always know you have them but I definitely don’t want them to get any ticks because that’s extra danger I don’t need because they’re a lot harder to check than I am," said Aiden Jurgensen, who takes his two dogs on weekly walks.
Now, the tiny bloodsucking insects may be harder to dodge. “I went hiking a few weeks ago and everyone who I was with had ticks on them after and that made me more conscientious," said St. Louis resident Amanda Harris.
The Centers for Disease Control reports tick populations across the United States have more than doubled from 2004 to 2019.
Dr. Ericka Hayes, associate professor of pediatric infectious disease for Washington University, points to global warming as one of the reasons for the increase in the tick population. That's why, she said, ticks are moving north.
“When areas get warmer and more humid, the areas get more conducive to ticks so that means your tick populations can shift around the United States," said Hayes.
Hayes said the Line Star Tick and Dog Tick are the most common in the St. Louis area. Neither can cause Lyme disease, but can lead to other illnesses. One of the most common illnesses is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, which can cause fever, headaches, a rare, and in some cases be deadly.
“Most ticks actually have to be attached to you for at least 12 to 24 hours if they’re going to make you sick so if you pull a tick off of you every night after you have had outdoor activity, you can actually prevent tick illness," said Hayes.
In 2017, Tammy Wilson, a 58-year-old from the St. Louis area, died just days after getting diagnosed with a tick-borne illness called Bourbon Virus. Wilson worked at Meramec State Park near Sullivan and found the tick bites after Memorial Day weekend. Wilson is one of only a small number of confirmed cases since the virus was discovered since 2014.
Hayes said don't be afraid to go outside, just be aware. “It worries me a little bit but I feel like as long as I try to stay on my normal rules, stay in the normal areas, I’ll be okay," said Jurgensen.
To avoid ticks, Hayes suggests wearing long sleeves and tucking your pants into your socks. You can also use Deet as a repellant. The most important thing is to check yourself from head to toe when you get home.
