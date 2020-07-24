ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The owner of a local air duct cleaning company said the phone is ringing off the hook as demand for her services has spiked amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
“They want safety. They want a little protection, a little peace of mind in their air quality,” said Patty Clisham, owner of Ductz. “We are giving them ideas about what they can do.”
Clisham said upgrading air filters and systems with UV lights can cut down on airborne contaminants.
The World Health Organization recently called for more research on airborne transmission of the coronavirus in closed settings like office buildings.
Friday Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said there are still no concrete answers, but introducing fresh air appears to be beneficial.
“It’s true that there needs to be more research on airborne transmission and there has been some science looking at airflow and re-circulating air, bringing fresh air in, all of these things could decrease the amount of the virus that’s in the community,” he said. “But it’s not so much about the cleaning as it is about the flow. As you think about the virus being in the air, being able to get that out of the building and circulate fresh air in.”
Clisham said whether residents and businesses clean your vents or not, there is absolutely one thing they should never do.
“As far as air duct cleaning, the products that need to be in there need to be approved for use in duct work. I’ve heard so many people say ‘It’s like bleach will kill a virus we will just spray that in there!’ Don’t do that,” she said. “Absolutely no bleach in duct work. That’s a big no-no. I’ve seen it done and it can make people very sick and it can damage the equipment of the HVAC system as well.”
