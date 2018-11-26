ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- If puppies are on your shopping list for this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) suggests you wait until a less hectic time of the year.
Prospective pet owners must be extra cautious of online scammers, the BBB said in a report. It also advises consumers to research the breeder, business or organization selling the dogs to avoid potential health problems or scams.
BBB reports Missouri is among the top states for “puppy mills,” which raise dogs in unsanitary and inhumane conditions.
The BBB and the American Kennel Club advise the following:
- Avoid puppy scammers. Avoid the emotional appeal in classified newspaper or online ads. A better way to find a good breeder is to ask friends for referrals or to look for a rescue group of animal shelter.
- Do not be fooled by a well designed website.
- If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Beware of scammers who offer to re-home their purebred puppy in exchange for transportation or vaccination fees.
- Do not wire money to strangers.
- Request to see the puppy in person.
- Avoid puppy mills by visiting the breeding facility before purchase.
