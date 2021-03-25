ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Record numbers of people in the St. Louis region are receiving their vaccination and it's important to remember to hang on to your vaccine card.
According to the CDC, you should receive a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you receive, the date and location of where you received it.
“Keep your vaccination card in case you need it for future use. Consider taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy,” the CDC says.
Some have asked why we’re holding on to this vaccine card. Dr. Christine Zirges says it’s nothing new.
“A lot of us had vaccine cards as kids, our moms carried them. Even now, we need vaccine records for numerous things,” said Dr. Zirges, SSM Health Director of Infection Prevention.
From daycare, to elementary school to colleges, many require proof of certain vaccinations. To travel to certain countries requires proof of vaccinations.
“That’s really somewhat of our normal procedures to get entry into certain situations, to get into college to go to camps, so that’s really quite normal. So this is another vaccine added to that list,” said Dr. Zirges.
Companies like Staples are offering free lamination of your vaccine card. But Dr. Zirges says the best thing to do is take a photo and save a copy with the rest of your important documents. She said you could laminate the copy and keep in your wallet. This is especially true if your card has a sticker on it which may be damaged during the lamination process. The card could be needed for travel or admission into events down the road.
“Am I going to need it to board a plane or to go on a cruise, with those unknowns, it’s best to just keep that card because it may move in that direction. Many of those decisions haven’t been finalized yet,” she explained.
What happens if you lose your card?
According to the CDC, you should contact the vaccination provider where you got your shot to get another card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.