ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rental scams are on the rise according to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB said there were 500 reported rental scams across the United States in 2020, though they believe that is only the tip of the iceberg.
Ashley Butrimavicius is one of the latest victims of the rental scam. In her case, someone listed her St. Ann home that is for sale online as a rental property.
“It really came to my attention at the open house when I had five or six people show up and just leave because they thought it was a rental," said Butrimavicius.
Someone tipped her off to the phony listing posted on Apartments.com. According to the fake post, a man said his family had planned to sell it but decided to rent and had moved to Pennsylvania to do mission work.
The property was listed at $550 per month.
“That’s about half of what it would go for in that area," said Butrimavicius.
Butrimavicius, who is a realtor herself and is selling her own home, said that was the first red flag. She said the questions on the phony application were even more red flags.
The application the scammer sent to someone included questions like 'do you work late at night' and also asked for the personality of the renter's pets and for family pictures.
One applicant, who exchanged text messages with the scammer, asked why Butrimavicius' name was on the 'for sale' sign in the front yard or property records. The scammer claimed Butrimavicius was his cousin.
“He wasn’t asking for money, he was just asking for information so you know that’s kinda leads me to believe identity theft maybe," said Butrimavicius.
We tried to reach out to the man but the phone rang and then said 'user busy.'
The Better Business Bureau said rental scams have increased within the last year.
“Scammers will concoct elaborate stories to try to get you to believe who they say they are. They do this all day long. It’s a job for them," said Phoenix. “Once scammers know that they have you on the hook, they keep coming back for more.”
A recent report by the BBB found about 43% of people searching for a rental property will come across a scam. Of those, an estimated 15% will fall for it.
Speaking from a realtor's perspective, Butrimavicius said be careful with how much information you give out.
“They’re not going to need anymore than name and phone number to schedule a meeting up at the property or they’d have an open house at the property," said Butrimavicius.
Butrimavicius said she called St. Louis County Police and was told they could not do much to help since the number the scammer listed is not local and it is difficult to catch them. Police said it's still best to file a report. The BBB suggests filing a report on its website under 'scam tracker' and filing a report with the Federal Trade Commission.
