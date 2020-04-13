CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) - Missouri officials say there are at least 49 long term care facilities with at least one case of COVID-19, but experts believe the actual numbers are likely much higher.
There is a stark difference in how varying long term care facilities are handling positive cases of coronavirus, some such as Friendship Village in Chesterfield, where a resident and a staff member who have tested positive are being very transparent, alerting residents and their families as well as the public.
But several others in the St. Louis area are refusing to answer basic questions and it's leaving loved ones in the dark.
"The executive director called me at 9:30 at night to tell me, he was working to late to call every loved one over there," said Don Brohm.
Brohm appreciated the call about a positive case at Friendship Village where his wife Carole is a resident. The two have been married 60 years, but due to COVID-19, they haven't seen each other in a month.
"The biggest blessing I ever had was pairing up with her, so its been difficult," he said.
There are two positive cases at the long term care facility, which is posting updates on its website almost daily.
"I believe we need to keep people informed with whats going on the good and the bad," said Lynn Meyer, Infection Preventionist at Friendship Village.
Meyer's stance is not the same as other facilities. Frontier in St. Charles and Life Care Center in St. Louis have all alerted family members and the public of the number of positive cases and deaths at their facilities.
News 4 gets emails and calls every day from people who cant get answers from their loved ones facilities, many cite HIPPA laws.
"We would never share who the person was or age because that truly would be a violation, to say we have a case, we want to be upfront,we don't want to hide anything," said Meyer.
Don says he is pleased with all the precautions the facility is taking, but he still worries.
"If it got a hold in there and got started, it could be terrible. After all these years, I would hate to see my wife, fighting Parkinson's for 10 years like she has been, I would hate to see her succumb to this beast," Brohm says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.