Wednesday, the XFL announced St. Louis will officially be getting another professional sports team.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The XFL announcement in St. Louis could lead to some positive economic impacts according to one expert.
John Boyd runs The Boyd Company based in New Jersey.
The company assists major corporations in their efforts to relocate employees and business operations in North America.
Boyd says, “Sports have become the holy grail for economic development professionals.”
He says XFL is “a major win for St. Louis” and adds the city “beat out a number of large cities, including Detroit, Chicago, and Philadelphia.”
Boyd says those cities all launched aggressive bids to land an XFL team.
Boyd is also aware of St. Louis’ effort to land an MLS franchise.
He says landing an MLS team on the heels of an XFL team will bolster the city’s image to outsiders.
The XFL is not requiring a new facility in St. Louis.
The games will be played at the Dome, which will provide a new revenue stream for a facility the region already pays for.
The league will also base new jobs in St. Louis, some of those careers are already posted on XFL.com.
According to Boyd, “St. Louis will be able to leverage this into its brand, part of its economic development efforts.”
