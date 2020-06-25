ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 sat down with an expert to find out the best way to check on friends and loved ones during this uncertain time.
LaTanya Mackey with Provident Behavioral Health told News 4 part of the problem currently is how we were coping prior to all of this may not work in the new normal. She said many people are having trouble focusing, especially because the news cycle is constant.
"Let me just go to work and I'll forget about it, let me go on a jog and ill forget about it and again with the times that we're in now forgetting about it is not an option. It is there, it's in the forefront it's in your face. So, it's absolutely normal to feel these things but acknowledge it, express it, feel it and learn from it because that is the healthy way in mental health to do that,” she said.
Mackey said it’s important to figure out what works for you as an individual and to keep in mind your needs might be different than others.
If you’re wondering the best way to check on your friends of a different race, Mackey said, “Be clear about your intentions. Hey-you know, I've seen these things in the news, I saw this article that said I should check on you and I want to check on you but I'm not sure if I'm doing this right because I don't know what you need.”
While speaking to News 4, Mackey stressed several times that it is key to be clear about your intentions. People may not always approach everything the right way, but just let others know you’re coming from a place of compassion.
Mackey suggested anyone who can seek professional help to do so, but if that isn’t a viable option she suggested finding a safe person you trust to talk to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.