ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jacob Glanville, the scientist featured heavily in Netflix's documentary series "Pandemic," released an infographic to illustrate the timeline for a possible rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Glanville's projections, the fastest timeline exists if the medical community is able to repurpose an existing drug that is already approved to treat an existing disease.
This would involve taking a vaccine for Ebola, Malaria, or drugs used to treat HIV and repurposing them for use against the COVID-19 virus. This approach would yield the fastest results, with a timeline somewhere around late April, early May.
The next fastest option would be the use of antibodies to treat this season's COVID-19 virus.
This would involve taking antibodies from recovered patients, animals and synthetic creations, mass producing a serum, and injecting it into patients to reduce or prevent infection.
That option, which researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are exploring, would have an estimated turnaround date of late summer 2020, somewhere around September.
[READ: Wash U doctors exploring possible COVID-19 treatment using blood of recovered patients]
A specifically-tailored vaccine to treat seasonal COVID-19 would take substantially longer to release, according to the data.
To complete development, trial, testing, manufacturing, Glanville estimates it could be until September 2021 before the vaccine is ready for distribution.
According to the data, there are currently 66 programs working on aspects of the three approaches.
There are explorations on repurposing seven different drugs, there are 16 attempts to use antibodies to treat, and 43 possible vaccines in development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.