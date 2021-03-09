ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While hospital numbers are declining in the St. Louis area, doctors are still working to find treatment options for COVID-19.
Doctors with BJC are crediting a new COVID-19 treatment option for saving the life of a St. Louis area police officer. Ryan Goetz, a 43-year-old from Jerseyville, Illinois said he tested positive for COVID-19 in late January. Eventually, he was admitted to Missouri Baptist Hospital and given a slim chance of survival.
“The one thing I do remember was them coming over me telling me we’re going to have to put you on a ventilator and it was just disbelief because I thought I was getting better,” Goetz said.
Goetz, a father of two, had no underlying conditions and worked out five times a week prior to contracting COVID. As his oxygen levels rapidly declined, doctors said he needed a miracle. Dr. Kenneth Remy sought FDA approval for a drug called Interleukin 7. The therapy helps boost the cells that fight off infection.
“The virus basically was continuing to grow and replicate within his body and in his tissues, to the point where it was causing damage to his lungs,” Remy said.
After a few doses of the drug, Remy said Goetz started improving dramatically. His cell count soared within hours of receiving the treatment. Remy said the therapy has been used in some patients with COVID, but none as critical as Goetz. According to doctors, the drug increases the number of white blood cells needed to fight of COVID-19 and decreases the viral load. Doctors weren’t positive it would work but said it was the best chance Goetz had at surviving.
“His numbers drastically increased, we know that after he got a total of four doses, after the first two doses his counts started to recover, his lungs started to improve, his oxygen levels got better, eventually Ryan became Ryan and fought through this and was transferred to the floor and then left the hospital and that was a magical day,” Remy said.
Goetz was discharged from the hospital on March 1 and is back home with his wife and two children. He is in physical therapy three times a week until the end of March but is grateful to regain the strength he lost. Their family credits the power of prayer and quick-thinking doctors for helping him pull through.
“It’s just amazing to be able to have that medicine offered to me and bring me back from where I was it, words can’t even say it, just awesome,” Goetz said.
