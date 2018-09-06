FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The expected rainfall has officials in Festus moving most of the “Twin City Days” festival and related events inside.
The events moved to the Quality Inn in Festus include the Tanglefoot Brewfest, the Cobblestone Celebration and the Bottle Rockets Concert.
In addition, Friday's Art Walk has been relocated to the Quality Inn from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Click here to view the events that have moved indoors, as listed on the City of Festus’ Facebook page.
Click here for additional details about Twin City Days.
