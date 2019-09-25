JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Elisha Hessel and her husband Tyler bought a house in Jefferson County in the summer of 2018. After living there for a year, they discovered it posed a risk to their health.
"When I went for my first prenatal visit, they do blood work and urine, and they told me that they found in my urine traces of amphetamines," said Hessel.
Hessel said found her house on a list of homes on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s website, where meth labs were found. The Hessel’s house was on a list from 2013. The couple didn’t know about the homes illicit past when they bought it.
Smoking meth inside a home leaves residue on surfaces that can contaminate the home, and even more so if meth is manufactured in the home. A company hired by the Hessels found dangerous levels inside the house.
"I was worried it would be affecting my baby,” said Hessel.
The Hessels immediately moved out of the home. Recent tests have shown Hessel no longer has amphetamine in her system and she said there’s no indication of any adverse effects on her unborn daughter.
In the state of Missouri, sellers are required to disclose if meth was ever manufactured in a home. They’re also required to disclose the presence of lead paint.
Other matters that home sellers must tell potential buyers is whether there’s been water in the home, either through a roof leak or a leak in the foundation. Disclosure laws also require sellers to list any known defects or major remediation.
Realtors also recommend that home buyers do a search of a law enforcement database to find out of there are any sex offenders living nearby.
The federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) also has a searchable database to find locations where meth labs were discovered.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Hessels with the estimated six-figure cost to clean the house and make it safe again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.