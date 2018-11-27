ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This week, construction crews in St. Charles will start milling and laying new pavement along First Capitol Drive.
The work, originally scheduled for October 31, is almost a month behind due to weather delays. Crews reportedly wrapped up the concrete work for the sidewalks nearly three weeks ago.
The project consists of many components including adding ADA accessible sidewalks, street lighting and landscaping. Replacing the water main and bus shelters are also parts of the project.
Work completed on First Capitol Drive will take place from 5th Street to the alley east of Second Street. On 5th Street, the work will take place from First Capitol Drive to Madison Street.
Drivers should expect lane shifts and traffic delays along the stretch of road.
