ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Looking for a place to warm up this winter?
St. Louis County and the Salvation Army have teamed up to provide expanded warming shelter services.
The shelter can accommodate up to 48 individuals. It is located at 10740 Page with a 62132 zip code and will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Monday, December 10 and Friday, March 15.
“Aside from providing relief from the cold, anyone using the shelter will have access to the Salvation Army’s array of services including meals, laundry facilities and case management to help those in need find housing,” County Executive Steve Stenger said.
The County Executive has also allocated $225,000 in federal grant money this winter to heatupstlouis.org to establish a utility assistance fund.
For more information on St. Louis County’s homeless services, visit the St. Louis County website.
