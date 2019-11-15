WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A huge show of support is expected for 14-year-old Washington, Mo. boy who died after a four-year battle with cancer.
Alec Ingram had been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. He passed away last week.
Recently News 4's Steve Harris sat down with Alec who said his wish was to have sport cars lead the procession to his final resting place.
And his wish will come true Sunday.
The city of Washington said its heard reports of 3,000 sports and exotic cars will join the procession for Alec.
People will meet in the Six Flags parking lot starting at 8:30 Sunday morning before leaving for the procession at 10:30 a.m.
