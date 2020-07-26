ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to announce new restrictions on Monday after the county saw a 318.86% increase of reported cases in the last month.

St. Louis County reported 523 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day increase of cases since the beginning of the outbreak. The county broke its record four times this past week, adding a cumulative total of 2,220 cases from July 20 to July 26. This total is an increase of 87.97% from the week before when the county added 1,181 cases.

The county's total cases reached 11,210 on Sunday. Cases reported in July account for 41.28% of the county's total cases with 4,628 so far. The county added 1,601 cases in all of June.

“Working closely with public health experts including the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and other regional leaders, we are concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the region,” Page said in a press release Sunday. “New restrictions must be put in place to slow the community spread of this virus.”

READ: Page announces restrictions for youth sports as COVID-19 cases spike among children

COVID-19 diagnoses increased by 102% between July 2 and July 15, when the county reported a total of 1,684 cases, according to an analysis report released by the county's health department. More cases were reported since then and as of Sunday, the county's 14-day increase of cases reached 134.22%.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has tested an average of 2,543 people per day as of July 15, with a positivity rate of 7.5%.

[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois]

Missouri's total cases reached 42,736 on Sunday and St. Louis County accounts for 26.23% of total cases and 52.31% of total deaths. More than 1,200 Missourians have died in the state so far.

A total of 632 St. Louis County residents died from complications caused by the virus as of Sunday, 64 of them died in July compared to 128 in June.

While reported deaths have decreased, the average new hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 73% at St. Louis metro area hospitals between July 2 and July 15. Doctors with the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force say 70.6% of inpatient beds are filled.

"I wish I had better news to deliver today but we're continuing to see some concerning increases in the number of people not only diagnosed with COVID-19, but sick enough to be admitted to our hospitals," Dr. Alex Garza with the task force said in his briefing Friday.

The White House recently included St. Louis on its list of coronavirus hot spots and Garza said that illustrates the need for public vigilance.

Page is scheduled to announce new restrictions on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Make sure you download the KMOV News App to watch the press conference live.