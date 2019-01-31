ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis police officer accused of shooting and killing an off-duty officer in a Russian Roulette type game bonded out Thursday.
During a morning hearing at the St. Louis Circuit courthouse, Nathaniel Hendren’s bond was raised from $50,000 to $100,000. Hendren could pay 10-percent of the new bond ($10,000) to be placed on house arrest, according to the judge.
Around 12:15 p.m., Hendren was seen leaving the justice center in an exclusive News 4 video after posting bond.
Before Hendren posted bond, the circuit attorney’s office told News 4 if he did bond out his attorney would work with the court to determine where he would stay during his house arrest.
During the court hearing, the judge also ruled Hendren must give up any firearms in his possession.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
