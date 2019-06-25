ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, confessed to the fatal shooting of North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, 40, on Sunday June 23, 2019.
News 4’s Venton Blandin was the only reporter outside as Meeks was being moved to the St. Louis County Jail.
Blandin asked Meeks about the fatal shooting. Meeks showed very little reaction and gave no verbal response.
READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer
