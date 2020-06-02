ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 This Morning was live on the air as a group of people attempted to break into an ATM in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
Around 5:30 a.m. a group of people were seen congregating near the ATM around the intersection of Cass and Spring.
[Related: Police shot, 7-Eleven burned, other businesses damaged Monday night]
News 4’s Justin Andrews said the group rammed the ATM using a white van. He also said he heard them using something to attempt to break into the machine.
What a morning! Typically we don’t see crimes unfolding LIVE on our air. This morning was different. I was reporting. Looters having total disregard for people or property. Businesses burning. Groups of people trying to get into an ATM. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/W6d7zEcNzd— Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) June 2, 2020
The attempted break in was seen following a night of violence, which included looters targeting a Kids Footlocker, a Family Dollar set on fire and four officers being shot in the City of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.