ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The clock is winding down for voters in Missouri and Illinois to head to the polls to vote in the presidential primaries.
Ahead of Saturday's rally and Tuesday's election, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to News 4 during his visit.
The presidential contender said he favors an assault-weapon ban when asked about the homicide rate in St. Louis. Biden also said there needs to be a restriction on extended magazines and clips.
"Most importantly, I think we have to increase the focus on background checks," Biden said. "Right now, if you seek to purchase a weapon and you have background check and you don't get an answer back in three days because they can't accumulate the data, you get the weapon anyway. I think that's a mistake. I think it should be at least ten days."
Missouri doesn't require a concealed carry permit anymore and Biden said that's up to the state but he personally think there should be a permit.
"I think it makes it very difficult and dangerous mainly for police officers," Biden said. "But I think that's a judgement the state has."
With the coronavirus outbreak fears, Biden is growing momentum and is critical of President Trump's approach to the virus.
"Right now, we should be preparing hospitals throughout the country to increase capability as patients are available to come in," Biden said. "We should be given the right equipment and right training. We should be focusing heavily on testing and research."
With medical marijuana legal in Missouri and recreational legal in Illinois, Biden said it's time that federal laws be modified and marijuana decriminalized.
"Any conviction at all for marijuana, your record should be wiped clean," Biden said.
After the interview, Biden headed to Kiener Plaza for a "Get Out the Vote" community event.
Biden claimed nine wins on Super Tuesday including Texas, Virginia, and Massachusetts. Missouri’s presidential primary is being held on March 10.
Biden last visited the St. Louis area in 2018 for a "Get Out the Vote" rally. He was in East St. Louis to campaign for Illinois Democrats.
