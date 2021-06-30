JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Eleven people have died in water-related incidents this summer and it's only the end of June. First responders across the St. Louis region are urging water-goers to take serious precautions, bring life-saving devices, and pay attention to signs.
