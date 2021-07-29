ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- Tuesday marks the fourth riot in eight months at the City Justice Center (CJC) in Downtown St. Louis. In those riots, inmates were seen busting through cell doors, destroying master control switchboards and breaking windows.

CJC correctional officers are now coming forward, speaking only to News 4 about their concerns. They're wanting to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs.

"We've seriously been lucky because we have 60 plus people poppin' out of their cells, and they haven't attacked the guards," a CJC correctional officer (CO) explained.

Exclusive video shows latest chaos inside St. Louis City's Justice Center St. Louis City's jail saw yet another uprising, but unlike the ones earlier this year, this one remained within the walls of the Justice Center.

This CJC corrections officer tells News 4 they're now coming forward because now, more than ever before, they feel their safety is in jeopardy.

"The last riot, the one that just happened the other day, we as CO's knew it was gonna happen and we warned them. We have people in cells that don't lock that are stating they're gonna riot because they can. This last one, they didn't have a reason, they just did it because they can," the CO explained.

This officer, along with others who talked to News 4 anonymously, blame faulty locks for ongoing safety issues, as well as being short staffed. St. Louis City's Public Safety Director Dan Isom says officers play a role in this as well.

"We're trying to do everything we can to make sure it's safe for them, but by the same token, there needs to be checks done, physical checks. And the more we follow process and procedure, the safer the facility will be," Isom explained.

News 4's Jenna Rae asked Isom directly if he was blaming officers for safety issues inside the jail. He wouldn't answer directly. She also asked if this was the first time he'd heard of concerns.

"Is this the first time that you're hearing some of these concerns?" Rae asked. "No, so they're not the first time we're hearing them, but to that magnitude, yes," Isom replied.

A union representative for a majority of CJC COs argued that's not the case.

"I wrote a letter that Thursday, so that would've been the 22nd, with a concern of safety. The locks being compromised, and I believe a riot's about to kick off," Jeff Haantz said.

Haantz, the union representative, tells News 4, in his 21 years as a union rep, he's never seen unsafe conditions like inside the CJC. Hanntz said he himself wouldn't even work inside that jail, and recommends director Isom do a shift in there to get a real feel for what it's like for his COs.

Here's the letter Haantz wrote to Isom on July 22nd, just five days before the most recent riot:

The letter states the union was alarmed that security failures and malfunctioning locks are persistent within the facility. They claim repairs to damaged locks, doors and control panels are deficient and incomplete. Including in the letter, "this has generated significant concern about the possibility of another riot within the facility."

"There's cells on two different levels, you're on the mezzanine and you're walking along the handrail. Are you safe with a guy being able to pop open a door and push you over the railing? No, and that's one of the fears an officer shared with me," Haantz explained.

News 4 asked the anonymous corrections officer if they felt safe at work, several times during the interview, they told us no.

"Do you feel like your life is at risk going to work every day?" News 4's Jenna Rae asked. "When they put me in the units that aren't secure, yeah," the CO responded.

Director Isom says they're working with staff inside the facility to improve the lock system as well as the safety for inmates and officers. Isom tells News 4, if they can't get things under control, they'll have to resort to moving inmates back to the Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse that Mayor Tishaura Jones closed in June 2021.