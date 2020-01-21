(WSYR/CNN) -- A pharmaceutical company has temporarily stopped the production of some Excedrin pills, according to a report.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) paused the nationwide production of “Excedrin Extra Strength” and “Excedrin Migraine," WSYR-TV reported.
A spokesperson said it's due to inconsistencies in how the company transfers and weigh ingredients.
"Based on the available data, GSK believes that the product does not pose a safety risk to consumers. However, as a precautionary measure, GSK Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily implemented a discontinuation of production and distribution," said GSK spokesperson Kathleen Beatty, according to WSYR-TV. "We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume."
WSYR-TV reported some pharmacies in Central New York are already running out of the pain medication.
Meanwhile, GSK is reminding customers of its other products that should be available in stores, including “ Excedrin Tension Headache” and “Excedrin PM Headache.”
