ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former chief executive of the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $20,000 for helping cover up the pay-to-play scheme orchestrated by the man who hired her.
READ: Former County Executive Stenger sentenced to nearly 4 years in federal prison
Sheila Sweeney was sentenced Friday in federal court. She pleaded guilty in May to misprision of a felony.
Sweeney helped hide the crimes of former County Executive Steve Stenger, who was sentenced last week to nearly four years in federal prison for corruption.
Prosecutors say Stenger ensured that county contracts went to companies operated by businessman John Rallo, a contributor to his campaign.
Rallo and Stenger's former chief of staff, Bill Miller, also have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Miller's sentencing is Sept. 6, and Rallo's is Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.