SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A former southwestern Missouri fire chief convicted last year of raping a young woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
KYTV reports that 70-year-old Larry McConnell was sentenced Friday following his November convictions of three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape.
Until his conviction, McConnell had been the chief of the Brookline Fire Department for 20 years. Investigators said McConnell repeatedly raped a young woman at his farm and at the fire station.
Court documents showed that the woman told investigators McConnell forced her to have sex with him for more than a year.
