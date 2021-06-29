COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The former mayor of Columbia, Illinois has been sentenced after allegedly lying to federal agents in 2019.
Kevin Hutchinson, 56, resigned in March following an indictment in federal court where he pled guilty. He has been sentenced to two years in probation, a $500 fine and 40 hours of community service.
He allegedly falsely told an FBI special agent and a federal Task Force Officer that his only interest in MRCT’s contract with the City of Columbia was in his official capacity as mayor. Court documents claim Hutchinson, who is a licensed insurance agent, received referral commissions for city insurance policies placed with MRCT as well as from ICRMT.
According to the indictment, the City of Columbia provides health insurance for its employees and separately maintains property/casualty loss insurance. It also states the city council nor the city manager knew Hutchinson, and his corporation B.M.C. Associates, Inc. received referral commissions from the insurance contacts the city placed with MRCT and ICRMT.
Under the Illinois Public Officer Prohibited Activities Act, as an elected municipal official and public officer, Hutchinson was prohibited from being financially interested in any contract, work or business of the municipality. He was indicted on one count of making a false statement to the Federal Metro-East Public Corruption Task Force.
Hutchinson announced his resignation in the following statement:
"It is with a heavy heart, but due to the recent events, I feel it is in the best interest of the City and my family for me to immediately resign my position as Mayor.”
