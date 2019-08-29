ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Steven Banks says he's partly to blame for the culture of violence on the streets of St. Louis.
“I'm an ex-gang member, ex-drug dealer, ex-convict. I just spent 15 years in prison,” he said.
“Should you be ticked off and mad at me? Probably so, but then again looking at what I'm doing today. I was a young teenager when I was making those mistakes.”
Banks was speaking to students at a Hazelwood school, along with fellow ex-gang member Jeremy Ferrell.
The two were speaking as part of a Better Family Life event, aimed at addressing the recent spate of gun violence.
“I just buried my brother two weeks ago,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell explained his brother was trying to break up a fight and was shot eight times.
He now counsels young people, telling them to create a life plan.
Ferrell and Banks say they're usually open to what the men have to say. Both bring a "been there, done that" gang background they can use to connect with young people.
“It starts with us. We gotta stand up and do something about it,” Ferrell said. “Have to show the younger generation there is a different way of living.
Gov. Mike Parson was also visiting Hazelwood schools Thursday, in town to recognize Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart for winning the Superintendent of the Year award, which is awarded nationally.
He was greeted in the hallway by second graders, around seven and eight years old. They’re the same age as two of the victims killed within the past three weeks.
“Any time we see these kids getting shot in the streets just for playing, and having no other part to play in anything, it's just a shame and we gotta do a better job of protecting our kids,” Parson said.
In Parson's brief comments about the violence in St. Louis he was non-commital about enacting tougher gun laws for urban areas versus out-state Missouri.
He did say he's in talks with the city about using highway patrol troopers once again inside city limits.
He says he's hoping the city and county can partner to relieve some of the city officers and get more boots on the ground but did not elaborate on any plans.
