MIAMI (AP) — The man who became chief of the Ferguson, Missouri, police department after the shooting of an unarmed black teenager there has returned to Florida.
Read: Ferguson police chief announces plans to resign
On Thursday, 54-year-old Delrish Moss was named captain with the Florida International University Police Department. The Miami Herald reports Moss will oversee daytime patrol and act as the department's public information officer.
Moss joined the Ferguson department in 2016, two years after a white police officer fatally shot unarmed black teenager Michael Brown.
Moss resigned in October to return to Miami to care for his ailing mother. Moss, who's black, spent much of his tenure in Missouri helping implement reforms, including some implemented by the U.S. Department of Justice, over racial bias concerns uncovered after Brown's death. The unrest helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.
