ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The man accused of secretly photographing dozens of women as they tanned in St. Peters is now accused of taking illicit pictures of a teenage co-worker.
Michael Koch, 26, allegedly posted a nude photo of his then-17-year-old Club Fitness co-worker on the internet on July 28, 2017. The female victim said she started working at the Club Fitness in Wentzville on July 27, 2016 and that Koch was her supervisor and an assistant manager at the time.
The victim said Koch allowed her to use the tanning beds while she was on the clock at work.
St. Charles County police said Koch posted a total of 175 photos of women who were full or partially nude. After learning of the photos, detectives were contacted by over 150 women who were concerned they may had been photographed by Koch without their consent while they were nude in a tanning booth.
Police said they have been unable to identify women in 40 of the photographs. The pictures were believed to have been taken in private tanning booths most often at the Club Fitness locations in St. Peters and Wentzville.
Earlier in the month, Koch was charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly photographing naked women while they tanned in St. Peters.
Koch also allegedly admitted to taking illicit photos of his ex-girlfriend and biological sister. Both of the women told investigators they did not consent to the photos being taken.
Club Fitness management told police Koch worked for the company between 2010 and 2017.
