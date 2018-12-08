EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The East. St. Louis Police Department have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home before chasing her daughter with a knife.
According to police, Decarlos Garner, 45, climbed into his ex-girlfriend's home in the 400 block of Wimmer through her bedroom window on Nov. 24. The woman told officers Garner became unstable after he saw her dialing 9-1-1.
Moments later, the 45-year-old man began chasing his ex's daughter around the house with a knife.
It is unknown if the man brought the knife with him or grabbed one from the home.
The responding officers saw Garner running from the home, attempting to hide in a nearby apartment complex.
He was quickly taken into custody.
Garner was charged with one felony count of home invasion, one felony count of criminal trespass, one count of domestic battery and one count of aggravated assault.
His bail is set at $75,000.
