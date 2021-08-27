ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County, the biggest county in Missouri, will resume evictions immediately. The county announced Friday it will follow suit with the Supreme Court decision.
In St. Louis City, Mayor Tishaura Jones says rental assistance clinics will continue despite the lack of a moratorium. Mayor Jones says the clinics have helped 200 residents so far.
The eviction moratorium was scheduled to expire at the end of July before being extended to July.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
