ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County, the biggest county in Missouri, will resume evictions immediately. The county announced Friday it will follow suit with the Supreme Court decision.

In St. Louis City, Mayor Tishaura Jones says rental assistance clinics will continue despite the lack of a moratorium. Mayor Jones says the clinics have helped 200 residents so far.

