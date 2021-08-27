Stop eviction
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on the eviction moratorium in New York. The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.
 (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County, the biggest county in Missouri, will resume evictions immediately. The county announced Friday it will follow suit with the Supreme Court decision.

In St. Louis City, Mayor Tishaura Jones says rental assistance clinics will continue despite the lack of a moratorium. Mayor Jones says the clinics have helped 200 residents so far.

The eviction moratorium was scheduled to expire at the end of July before being extended to July.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.