ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Judge Rex Burlison has suspended evictions in the city through September 1 due to the ongoing pandemic and public health crisis.
Burlison's court order does provide exceptions for those being evicted due to drugs or commercial properties.
The judge ruled to extend the eviction suspension due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted her thanks for Burlison's order saying the city is working on distributing $5.4 million in CARES Act money for mortgage/rental aid.
