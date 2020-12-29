ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A judge has approved a plan to extend an eviction moratorium in St. Louis City.
Under the judge's order, the moratorium is extended until January 31, but there are some exemptions.
The exemptions include eviction for committing crimes, threatening the safety of others or damaging property.
