ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Germs could be anywhere. In the living room, the kitchen, the bathroom; and worse, they're invisible.
But imagine for a second, if they weren't.
In 1968, Joe Kingley's company created a product called Glo Germ.
It's particleized plastic and florescent, but it acts just like germs on surfaces and in the air, so it's used as a simulator to train medical professionals how germs spread.
"If you actually take a piece and put it in a microscope, it has fingers out like this, just like real germs," Kingley said.
So News 4's Lauren Trager wanted to give it a shot. Glo Germ is in the same kind of container as household spices. So Kingley had her sprinkle it on her hands just like pepper. Then, she went about her day.
What it showed is just how shockingly easy germs spread, and how critical hygiene is in our current pandemic.
