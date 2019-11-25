ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with millions of Americans hitting the roads and airports to visit family.

Here's everything you need to know if you're traveling this holiday:

According to GasBuddy, gas prices this Thanksgiving are going to be at their highest since 2014. The national average gas price will be $2.56 per gallon. Getting gas on Monday before Thanksgiving will give you the cheapest price per gallon. Friday is expected to be the most expensive national average.

GasBuddy's team of analysts predict 65 percent of Americans will travel by car this holiday. This is a 7% increase from last year.

Airlines for America estimates a record 31.6 million passengers will travel on U.S. airlines worldwide during the Thanksgiving travel period. This is a 3.7% increase from 2018. The holiday travel period is from Friday, November 22 through Tuesday, December 3.

Driving

According to Google Trends, the best time to leave St. Louis on Thanksgiving is 5 a.m. The worst time to leave is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to last year’s Thanksgiving date, Google reports the worst time to drive around St. Louis on Thanksgiving Day is between 11 a.m. and noon and between 3 and 4 p.m.

If you’re heading out of St. Louis after Thanksgiving, the best time to leave is 4 a.m. Friday and the worst time is Saturday at 4 p.m.

Flying

Airports across the country are preparing for a record Thanksgiving travel rush this year, with nearly 27 million travelers expected to fly from November 22 to December 2.

The busiest day of airline travel is expected to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Airlines for America said Thanksgiving Day itself will be the lightest day of travel.

To accommodate the projected number of passengers this year, U.S. airlines will operate 859 additional flights per day, which adds 109,000 daily seats.

READ: Don't wait to get your REAL ID; here's what you need to know

Expect long lines if you’re flying out of Lambert Airport. Last year, the airport had to add extra staff and K9s to accommodate the heavy travel, but they expect at least 6,000 more passenger than in 2018.

The airport expects roughly 25,000 passengers on both the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the weekend.

In advance of the holiday travel season, STL has reconfigured the Terminal 2 Departures Drive layout for parallel lane drop offs. That parking and roadway layout change has doubled the passenger drop-off spots to more than 40. New ADA-accessible loading zones along the curb were also added.

You can check your flight status here:

What are we searching for during the holiday?

According to Google, the most popular searches in St. Louis are American restaurants and bars on Thanksgiving Day.

In Missouri, the most popular search during Thanksgiving is the word ‘kennel.’ In Illinois, it’s ‘football field.’