ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fair Saint Louis is set to kick off at the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis, and an expected 200,000 to 300,000 people are expected over the three-day celebration.
Below is everything you need to know to make attending the 4th of July as easy as possible.
How to get there:
Fair Saint Louis recommends using MetroLink if possible, as several area streets are closed in preparation for the fair.
Riders taking Uber or Lyft are encouraged to use Busch Stadium as a pickup/drop off spot.
Bike parking will be in Kiener Plaza.
Here are the roads that will be closed:
- The northbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Walnut to Poplar
- Walnut Street exit off Interstate 44 and the Poplar Street Bridge
- Walnut Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street
MoDOT plans to reopen the planned closures of Walnut Street at 5 a.m. on July 9.
- Market Street from Broadway to Memorial
- Market Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street
- Northbound Memorial Drive from Walnut to Market
- Fourth Street from Walnut to Chestnut
All lanes will reopen on July 8 at 6 a.m.
- Washington Ave from 1st Street to 2nd Street
All lanes of Washington Ave will reopen at 10 p.m. on July 6.
- 4th Street will be shut down from Walnut past the Old Courthouse
On mobile? Click here for map of the fair
What you can bring:
Because Lenore K. Sullivan is still under flood water, the vendors will be located up by the Old Courthouse.
This makes the entrances a little different this year.
There are four ways into the fairgrounds. The first is at Broadway and Market by the Old Courthouse.
There is another on 4th Street near Walnut and a third entrance is right by the Hyatt at the Arch. The last entrance is toward Laclede's Landing on the north end of the Arch grounds.
The following items ARE allowed:
(All items are subject to inspection upon entry)
Blankets
Umbrellas (small hand-held style)
Baby Strollers & Wagons
Baby Diaper Bags
Electric wheelchairs (ADA Viewing area is accessible for electric wheelchairs)
Portable/collapsible chair
Regular-size Bags
One factory sealed water bottle up to 1 liter
Empty plastic water bottle
Binoculars
Pocket size/still camera equipment
Service animals
The following items ARE NOT allowed:
Alcoholic Beverages
Outside Food
Glass or Metal Containers of any Kind
Unsealed Containers over 1 Liter
Coolers of any Kind
Large Containers
Knives
Explosives
Illegal Substances of any Kind
Drones
Pets
Bicycles, Skateboards, Scooters and Personalized Motor Vehicles (please note this does not include electric wheelchairs they are allowed)
Fireworks
Pop up tents
Professional Recording and/or Photography Equipment
(FSL defines professional lens cameras as a digital slr with a detachable lens)
Selfie Sticks
Signs and/or Banners
What's happening when:
Thursday, July 4
- 9:30 a.m.: 137th America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at 20th and Market Street in downtown St. Louis
- Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
- 12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show
- 5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show
- 6:30 p.m.: Performance by RANDY HOUSER
- 8:15 p.m.: Performance by BRETT YOUNG
- 9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
Friday, July 5
- 4:00 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
- 5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show
- 6:30 p.m.: Performance by JOHNNY GILL
- 8:15 p.m.: Performance by KEITH SWEAT
- 9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
Saturday, July 6
- Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
- 12:30 p.m.: Boeing Air Show
- 4:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation
- 5:00 p.m.: Boeing Air Show
- 6:30 p.m.: Performance by VERTICAL HORIZON
- 8:15 p.m.: Performance by THE FLAMING LIPS
- 9:35 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
