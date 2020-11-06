ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With so much riding on the question of alleged voter fraud, election officials have spoken to News 4 about the safeguards in place to protect the integrity of the election.
They say with bi-partisan teams of election judges in place overseeing everything from how the ballots are produced to how they're counted, they believe the many checks and protocols in place ensure any widespread voter fraud would be extremely difficult.
News 4 sat down with the Republican Director of Elections in St. Louis County Rick Stream and his Democrat counterpart Eric Fey. Both said claims of voter fraud are unfounded.
"It's a bi-partisan operation," said Stream. "We want to assure the public everything is being done fairly and accurately."
Crews are still unloading some of the polling equipment Friday at the election headquarters in St. Ann.
In the warehouse, everything from Tuesday's election will be stored for nearly two years.
"Paper ballots, all absentee ballot applications, all official paperwork of the elections; they're all kept in this cage for 22 months," Fey said.
The area is kept under video surveillance 24/7 and it takes two keys to get into the area.
"There are two locks, a Republican lock and a Democrat lock," Fey explained.
It's the same setup in the "tab room," where electronic records are stored; both a Democrat and Republican must be together to gain access.
Inside, the thumb drives from every precinct are kept.
To get onto a computer in the room, both a Democrat and Republican official must be present.
"To get on the computer to program the ballots, tabulate the ballots, everything is bipartisan," Fey said.
"The bipartisan nature is an assurance to a lot of people. From the very beginning of the process, it's a bi-partisan collaboration," Stream added. "Everybody working together and side by side, nothing illegal or unethical is happening."
Only a half-dozen jurisdictions in Missouri have a system where there are both a Republican and Democrat Director of Elections.
The areas that have them are in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions.
County clerks oversee elections around the state, but while they belong to a party, the law requires teams of bi-partisan judges be in place for the elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.