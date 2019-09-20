SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Dan Fuchs is the latest resident to fall victim to burglaries in South City.
"This was inevitable, there was nothing I could have done differently to stop this from happening," said Fuchs.
He says brazen criminals broke into his work site near Hampton and Murdoch Friday morning, stealing $5,000 worth of tools.
“Everything I spent my career saving up for was taken," he said.
Fuchs says he left his tools in a garage while running an errand to the hardware store.
The burglary is one of many in South City that News 4 had been reporting on. Shade-Guard was hit last week. Thieves ran off with more than $100,000 worth of equipment.
Earlier this week, News 4 reported on businesses being burglarized in the Lindenwood Park area.
"It's an unfortunate situation, I know I'm not the only person that this happens to," Fuchs said.
A lot of burglaries happened in Alderman Joe Vacarro’s district. He told News 4 he’s asked for more police patrols, but says the police department has not been responsive.
“It's about time that the city addresses something about it. We're going to lose residents, we're going to start to loose contractors and we're going to lose faith in everybody," Fuchs said.
