EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East mother has a warning for parents whose children ride the bus to school. She told News 4 an unmarked bus opened its door for her daughter last week.
The East Alton Police Department is looking for this unmarked yellow school bus after reports of it stopping and opening its door to students near the city's limits.
"Nothing else matters but how safe your children are," Laura Hale said. "I don't even want to think about what could've happened to her, everyone's worst nightmare."
Hale's 12-year-old daughter walked to the bus stop a little after 7 a.m. on Thursday when the bus pulled up and opened its doors. Hale's daughter said there was no one inside the bus at the time.
The bus driver waited about three minutes then drove off. Hale called the school district once she heard about this from her daughter.
The East Alton Police Department then got involved. The department posted about the bus and warned parents. Officers are looking for the driver.
Hale is taking extra steps to keep her daughter safe while police investigate.
"She's not walking to the bus by herself anymore," Hale said. "It could have been worst case scenario."
If you saw the bus and have any information, you're urged to call the department at 618-259-6212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.