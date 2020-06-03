SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In and around St. Louis, business owners are working to recover and some are wondering about the future after the recent looting and vandalism.
Graffiti Girls Boutique in South City is closed and the owners have no idea when they'll be able to reopen.
The business is minority-owned and like many other businesses, they were hit Monday night by rioters and looters.
“We don’t see no color, everyone is welcome here, period,” said co-owner Jackie Foster.
Nestled along Gravois, the boutique is built to serve every gender, age and race. Owners Heather Herndon and Jackie Foster say their focus is to unite the community they serve.
On Tuesday, they found their store ripped apart. Their new inventory was stolen and piles of shattered glass left behind.
Video from the neighbor shows rioters breaking the windows Monday night and about a dozen looters running in, then running out with anything they could find.
Making matters worse, the store was just days from reopening after being closed during the pandemic. Their opening date is now postponed even further.
The owners left a message on one of the only windows left intact. “We are minority-owned black and white we see no color,” it reads.
A reminder of what the store stands for and why these owners opened in the first place.
