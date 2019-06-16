WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The flood waters continue to recede in St. Charles County as homeowners and business owners hope to return to clean up and get back to normal.
“We just take it day by day and always hope for the best and hope mother nature cooperates for us,” Erica Meyers said. She is the owner of Captain Jim’s Firework Stand in West Alton.
Their business is just off of Highway 67 and had water up to the roof. It’s slowly going down and dropped several feet since the river crested.
“We’re very hopeful that we will be in in the next 10 days," Meyers said. "We’re kind of designed for water, we rip all the insulation out, we take down the walls down, everything’s very high so we can power wash and get back in."
It won’t be as easy for others. Next door sits the Dirt Cheap which has water up to the roof.
One homeowner said he was boating to see the damage to his home for the first time since the Mississippi River overtopped the levee. Others are able to drive to their homes for the first time.
The National Weather Service estimates the river will drop below major flood stage in Alton, Illinois on June 18. But that could slow due to more rain this week. The gauge at Alton is the closest to West Alton.
“We want everybody to be able to get back into their homes and its heart wrenching for everybody, everybody lost a lot of stuff,” Meyers said.
The St. Charles County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) provided an initial damage assessment to SEMA, the State Emergency Management Agency. St. Charles County EMA says they have exceeded FEMA’s $1.3 million damage threshold to qualify for assistance.
FEMA’s Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Teams will verify the damage through aerial and ground assessments and submit a report to the President of the United States, who will make a final determination for assistance.
The United Way is providing assistance right now to flood victims. Residents are receiving assistance with clean up, debris removal and mold remediation.
Call 800-427-4626 if you were affected by flooding and need assistance.
