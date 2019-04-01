ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A North City family is mourning after their loved one was hit and killed in a hit-and-run crash feet from his home Sunday night.
Investigators said 58-year-old Kennedy Briggs was crossing Natural Bridge Avenue at Darby Street around 9:15 p.m. when a black dodge driver hit him and fled the scene. Briggs’ childhood friend, Ray Johnson said he was a staple of the neighborhood.
“Everybody liked him, everybody. He’s a friendly little jokester, he was a good dude, a real good dude,” Johnson said.
Briggs’ family tells News 4 he was headed home from a nearby Family Dollar when he was killed. He leaves behind three children.
St. Louis’ 22nd Ward Alderman, Jeffrey Boyd said this most recent tragedy stems from a large issue: reckless driving.
“People drive just as fast down Natural Bridge as they drive down Highway 70,” Boyd said.
News 4 found out at least four people have died following hit and run crashes on Natural Bridge in the last two years. Boyd is demanding change in his ward.
“Until we get a strategy together and have a zero tolerance for speeding, nothing is going to change,” Boyd said.
He doesn’t believe increased signage or lighting will help.
Boyd is pushing for tougher penalties, like mandatory sentencing for offenders.
“It has to be a consequence where it deters and makes a person think before they drive off knowingly,” he said.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect, last seen driving a black Dodge Charger.
