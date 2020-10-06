ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More empty tables at restaurants and bars in St. Louis County will soon be filled with customers.
They'll be allowed to increase their capacity from 25 to 50 percent, but that's already been the case in St. Louis City for weeks.
Restaurant owners on The Hill have said they weathered the storm by making customers feel comfortable.
Aggie Santangelo was set to open her coffee shop, Cafe Dolce, right when the pandemic first hit.
"We were supposed to open February, March-ish. Then everything happened," she said. "It was very scary. I was devastated, kind of panicking a little bit."
But people living nearby encouraged Santangelo to open anyway.
"We heard good responses from the neighborhood and they were like, 'We still want to see you open,'" she said.
The 50 percent capacity limit in St. Louis City isn't a problem for for Cafe Dolce, as they have a smaller space and have more of an ebb and flow of clientele.
"We've distanced the tables and people kind of come in scattered anyway, so they're just sit six feet apart," Santangelo said.
For Favazza's, that capacity limit is still impactful, but they more options. The restaurant opened to 50 percent capacity in June, and can still seat more than 200 people, even with social distancing.
"I feel sorry for the guys who maybe have a small little restaurant with a hundred seats, that can have only 25 to 50 people," said co-owner John Favazza.
But even with their large space, Favazza said running the business- which has been serving customers for 42 years-is still scary in the pandemic.
"Every day I tell people I open the door and say a prayer," he said. "We have to see if people walk in the door every day."
St. Louis County's business capacity increase goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
As of right now, the county does not plan on getting rid of the 10 p.m. bar curfew.
