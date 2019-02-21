ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Thursday marked the kickoff for construction of a new office space for local startup companies.
Backers of the space took the first swings, including St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. The space, named “Geosaurus Powered by Bayer” is in the T-Rex Technology incubator in downtown St. Louis.
The companies working there will focus on geospatial technology.
Bayer supplied a $500,000 grant to build the more than 14,000 square-foot space.
