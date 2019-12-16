ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With snow falling across the area, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is asking drivers to be cautious during the evening commute.
In a noon press conference, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said over 200 trucks were out treating the roads. He said a big concern for MoDOT is that the heaviest snow could fall up to the start of the evening rush hour.
“If you have adjustable time, maybe stay a little later for work that may be better, give us some time to get out there, get the roads in a little bit better shape,” Becker said.
Even with crews out treating the road, Becker said there will most likely be snow on some roadways and drivers should be prepared for slick spots and give plows plenty of room.
Monday morning, Becker said overnight crews kept up with the freezing drizzle, and roads were in overall good shape ahead of the morning commute.
Snow accumulations ranging from 1" to 2" per hour are possible between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, according to Sally Johnson with the National Weather Service (NWS).
“Getting to work may be okay, getting home is going to be a challenge,” Johnson said Monday morning.
“If people could work from home that’s a good option because we could have some snow coming in this afternoon,” Becker said Monday morning.
MoDOT is also warning about refreezing roads. They are asking drivers to take their time and be cautious on the roads.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C responded to 489 calls for service, 124 stranded motorists, 189 crashes, 25 crashes with injuries and 4 fatal crashes in the St. Louis area on Sunday.
As of early Monday, the MSHP Troop C had received 16 calls for service.
In early November, the News 4 viewing area received their first burst of snowfall, keeping first responders busy. Becker said they weren't expecting the last burst of snow that came through
"If we would have known that was coming through we would have put heavier treatment down to get a little bit ahead of it," Becker said. "But we didn't see that much coming down, it had been light snow all day. We were able to manage it, but that got away from us."
The agency is urging drivers to check road conditions using their Traveler Information Map and allow extra time during the commute.
