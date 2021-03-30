ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While the verdicts have been rendered in the cases of three officers accused of assaulting St. Louis detective Luther Hall, the story is far from over.

Tuesday, News 4 learned St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is renewing an internal investigation into the incident in 2017 after federal prosecutors asked the department to delay it while their criminal case moved forward. But that's not the only ongoing legal issue with what happened four years ago.

Current St. Louis police officer Steven Korte looked to be holding back tears Monday after he was acquitted on charges he beat up Hall and lied to the FBI. The was unable to reach a decision on former officer Dustin Boone, and while they found former officer Christopher Myers not guilty of the beating, they couldn't decide on whether he destroyed evidence.

The prosecution hasn't yet said if they will re-try the charges the jury was hung on.

"If they choose to pursue it, we will be ready for that as well and we would expect another acquittal, said defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.

Mistrials and not guilty verdicts declared for officers accused in Luther Hall beating Steven Korte, Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone were indicted on a charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Korte also faced a charge of lying to the FBI and Myers faced an additional charge of destroying evidence. Officers Baily Colletta and Randy Hays were also indicted but have pleaded guilty.

Prior to trial, former officer Randy Hays had already pleaded guilty, and on the stand, admitted he struck Hall. He's scheduled to be sentenced Friday and faces up to 10 years in prison. While he claimed he had hoped for leniency in exchange for testifying against the others, that is up to the court. Rosenblum denounced Hays' testimony following the verdict, saying, "I hope the judge takes into consideration some of the obvious lies he told in this case."

Meanwhile, former officer William Olsten is scheduled to start trial Monday for allegedly assaulting protestors with pepper spray without warning around the same time as Halls' beating, and many lawsuits stemming from those same protests continue as well.

"We represent over a dozen individuals who were terrorized, assaulted, and arrested the same night #lutherhall was. They experience continued trauma to this day as verdicts like this make it clear that they are not safe," tweeted Arch City Defenders.

Heather Taylor, a former officer and current spokesperson for the Ethical Society of Police, was outraged at the verdict Monday, saying the justice system does not work for Black Americans, whether they are officers or not.

"In America, there are two different systems," she said. "There is one for people like me and one for everyone else."

Many activists agreed, saying the outcome of the federal trial highlights the need for changes to police policy and protocol, and the system as a whole. Some continued to note the jury was comprised of 9 white males, two white women and one black woman.

Defense attorneys refuted those claims saying the case was just about the facts. Attorneys for Hays and Olsten did not return News 4's requests for comment.

Hall has also remained silent. He was in the courthouse Monday, but has not spoken to News 4, with a friend saying he is devastated. Hall's civil case against the city was recently settled out of court for $5 million.