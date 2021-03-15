SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Even though the Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled, organizers are making sure there's still a few safe and socially-distant things to do.
Residents in Dogtown are being asked to decorate their homes so people can drive by and enjoy the St. Patrick's Day spirit. There is also a series of murals placed around Dogtown that you can snap photos in front of.
People are also encouraged to buy the business booklet that offers to help local businesses missing out on this year's celebration. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.