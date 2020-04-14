Even a routine dentist appointment has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. News 4 reporter Ray Preston had an emergency appointment this week and he noticed plenty of changes.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a pandemic, virtually everything about daily life has changed.

That includes what would be a simple trip to the dentist.

News 4’s Ray Preston had an emergency appointment Monday, and kept track of everything he experienced.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.