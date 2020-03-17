ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — When the return of the XFL was first announced in January 2018, it’s not that I was skeptical about it.
I was downright dismissive of it.
Even as rumors were swirling that autumn regarding the possibility that St. Louis would receive its own franchise in the Vince McMahon-owned league, I still wasn’t buying that the XFL would amount to anything more than a minor footnote in the greater sports landscape. That league run by the wrestling guy that folded after just one season in 2001? Why should I pay any attention to it this time?
Twitter has the receipts to prove my frame of mind at the time:
Guys the XFL is not a real thing— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 27, 2018
Mea Culpa. I was wrong.
Shortly after I sent that ill-fated tweet, St. Louis was confirmed for the franchise that would come to be known as the BattleHawks. It was the smartest thing the XFL could have ever done.
True to its sports-crazed core, the 3-1-4 embraced its XFL squad with open arms—something the team’s players recognized from the start.
“That was absolutely incredible,” BattleHawks kicker Taylor Russolino said. “From the social media love to going out in the community, to one of the most memorable moments that we had as a team.”
See, the BattleHawks kicked off the XFL season back in early February with consecutive road games, so we didn't get a perfect sense for what the support might be like on a home weekend. Tracking social media throughout the team’s win at the Dallas Renegades on February 9, it became clear that this XFL thing might actually have some legitimate buzz. The official team Twitter account, @XFLBattleHawks, has quickly amassed more than 100,000 followers on the platform.
St. Louis sports fans, typically all-in on their Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey, were investing their attention in this start-up football league, after all.
And by gosh, after supporting the St. Louis Rams through a dozen straight non-winning seasons only to have Kroenke and his cronies steal away our football team under the cover of darkness in January 2016, this new team was making it pretty easy to love them.
Of course, that was all before St. Louis fans got the chance to show the team that love in person.
Sunday, February 23: The BattleHawks’ first home game at The Dome. That’s when the BattleHawks players were truly exposed to the indelible nature of St. Louis sports fandom.
“I'll never forget it,” Russolino said. “That first home game, when we were pulling off the interstate right there on the buses, everybody has their headphones in and we’re all kinda sitting in there. But then we exit, and we start to see the flags. The tailgating. And everybody was kinda just like...whoa. Like, This is real. This city is for real. This city is ready to embrace us.
“It looked like we were playing in an NFL playoff game and hundreds of thousands of fans were out there. I know it wasn’t that many, but that’s just the look of what the fans were giving us. The love was unreal.”
The XFL was on a splendid trajectory with games airing on recognized networks and fanbases growing to identify with their local squads. Interest in the BattleHawks, in particular, was palpable. After raucous crowds packed the lower bowl of The Dome for the first two BattleHawks home games, the team was set to open the upper level for the team’s next scheduled home game on March 21 against Los Angeles. What a sight that would have been—the product was earning eyeballs.
Then coronavirus happened.
Like the NHL, NBA and MLB, the XFL was forced into a hiatus from playing games last week due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Unfortunately in the case of the XFL, though, the remainder of its current season was canceled outright rather than simply postponed. The reason for this isn’t related to any shortcomings with the league itself—it hasn’t run out of money, like the American Alliance of Football league that folded just as quickly as it sprouted up in the spring of 2019.
Lack of interest in the league is certainly not an issue, despite my foolish views a couple years ago.
No, the XFL’s reasoning for calling it a wrap on the inaugural campaign of its rebranded efforts was strictly due to time constraints; the season was only slated to last 10 weeks with a brief playoffs to follow. Everything was due to culminate with the XFL Championship scheduled for Sunday, April 26. With social distancing recommendations growing more stringent by the day, there was simply no way for the XFL to pick back up where they left off. The delay before sports resume play might be measured in months rather than weeks or days.
So instead of fighting the losing battle of trying to wait out a delay, the XFL is turning its attention to the future, hoping to promote prolonged health of the league.
"The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years," a league statement said.
Whether the XFL does continue in the future as the league currently intends remains to be seen. This season, though, they turned this cynic into a believer. Like many sports fans throughout St. Louis, I’m all about the Ka-Kaw, at this point.
“That's what made it so fun, that’s what made it so special for us as a team,” Russolino said. “We wouldn't have been able to have been as successful without the fans, without the community. So it was abso—like, I mean words can almost not describe how lucky we felt as players to just feel that love and to feel that sense of support from the city. It was second to none. St. Louis will forever have a piece of my heart, I continuously tell people that. I definitely look forward to getting back there one day.”
If the XFL wants to give it another try next spring, I know at least one city that will be more than eager to run it back.
